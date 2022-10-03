- Browns now 2-2 on the season with loss to Falcons (Fox 8) “The Falcons leaned on a balanced running attack led by rookie Tyer Algeier, who had 10 carries for 84 yards. Caleb Huntley and Cordarrelle Patterson each ran for touchdowns.”
- 3 Big Takeaways: Costly mistakes early and late lead Browns to disappointment against Falcons (clevelandbrowns.com) “Neither side of the ball had a terrible game. The Browns outgained the Falcons 403 to 333 yards, and the defense held the Falcons to 3-for-9 on third downs.”
- Watch Nick Chubb give the Browns a fourth-quarter lead on a 28-yard touchdown run (cleveland.com) “Chubb got a nice hole on the left side and got a great block from Jedrick Wills Jr. on the second level to help his path to the end zone. He now has 100 yards rushing for the third game in a row.”
- Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett expected to be affected by sprained shoulder for 2-4 weeks, source says (ESPN) “The shoulder sprain is considered the more significant of the two injuries, the source said, although the biceps strain also could affect Garrett for multiple weeks.”
- 3 Good and 3 Bad from the Cleveland Browns loss to the Atlanta Falcons (Factory Of Sadness) “The Browns came close to getting in field goal range but an absolute collapse of the offensive live with only two men really going for broke, caused a sack. That forced a long pass attempt from Brissett with the clock winding down, which ended up being picked to essentially end the game.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/3/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
