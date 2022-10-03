Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|50
|91%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Isaac Rochell
|49
|89%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|45
|82%
|2 tackles, 2 asssists (4 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|37
|67%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|24
|44%
|1 QH.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|16
|29%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
- The Browns were missing Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Taven Bryan. They got away with it for almost a full three quarters, but then Atlanta realized that they could just run the football every single play and beat our front seven.
- When you have backups thrust into a starting role, I typically think it’s better to rotate as many players in as possible — meaning instead of playing someone for 90% of the snaps, have two players take 50% and 40% of the snaps, respectively. If someone is a backup to begin with, they will tend to wear down more easily as the game goes on.
- Jordan Elliott, the lone started, played 90% of the snaps. Isaac Rochell and Alex Wright played 89% and 82%, respectively, which seems way too high to me. Curtis Weaver was active, but did not play a snap.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|55
|100%
|6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 1 QH.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|43
|78%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|43
|78%
|4 assists (4 combined).
- To my recollection, this was Jacob Phillips first game in which he was “the guy” at linebacker, taking over for Anthony Walker. Phillips’ potential has been touted for a couple years now, but his first week as a starter was disastrous. Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about it:
Much of the Browns’ front seven got railroaded in this one. No one was under attack more, however, than linebacker Jacob Phillips. Filling in for the injured Anthony Walker, Phillips allowed catches on all three of his targets for 77 yards and was a complete non-factor in the run game, earning the lowest grade in that regard of all players, pending review.
- This was also a rare game in which the Browns weren’t in the nickel often, instead going with a traditional 4-3 defense, having three linebackers on the field for most of the game.
Last week, I talked about LB Jacob Phillips getting boxed out of plays or caught up in the muck(traffic) without a strong move towards making a play on the ball carrier…This is the kind of play I was talking about @AllEyezonCle #Browns @JoshKeatley16 @DaveBaconSports pic.twitter.com/TNQnMi2n5t— Brad Ward (@WardonSports) October 3, 2022
Going through it this AM and these run fits are the worst I have seen in years. pic.twitter.com/EVPY3MYBsK— Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) October 3, 2022
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|55
|100%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|55
|100%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|10
|18%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
- Denzel Ward made a nice play on the interception in the third quarter, but still had some other rough moments: the angle he took on the Falcons’ first rushing touchdown, the blown coverage in fourth quarter, and the 15-yard facemask penalty he committed to get them closer.
- Despite that, Ward was the Browns’ highest-graded player on the day, grading out to an 86.7.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|55
|100%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
|S
|John Johnson
|55
|100%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|13
|24%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
- From the eye test, the safety play seemed really good this week in pass coverage. Grant Delpit knocked down a pass in the end zone, and John Johnson continued to have solid coverage.
