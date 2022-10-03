 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

The defensive line and Jacob Phillips struggle mightily.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Jordan Elliott 50 91% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Isaac Rochell 49 89% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 QH.
DL Alex Wright 45 82% 2 tackles, 2 asssists (4 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 37 67% No stats registered.
DL Isaiah Thomas 24 44% 1 QH.
DL Perrion Winfrey 16 29% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
  • The Browns were missing Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Taven Bryan. They got away with it for almost a full three quarters, but then Atlanta realized that they could just run the football every single play and beat our front seven.
  • When you have backups thrust into a starting role, I typically think it’s better to rotate as many players in as possible — meaning instead of playing someone for 90% of the snaps, have two players take 50% and 40% of the snaps, respectively. If someone is a backup to begin with, they will tend to wear down more easily as the game goes on.
  • Jordan Elliott, the lone started, played 90% of the snaps. Isaac Rochell and Alex Wright played 89% and 82%, respectively, which seems way too high to me. Curtis Weaver was active, but did not play a snap.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jacob Phillips 55 100% 6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 1 QH.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 43 78% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
LB Sione Takitaki 43 78% 4 assists (4 combined).
  • To my recollection, this was Jacob Phillips first game in which he was “the guy” at linebacker, taking over for Anthony Walker. Phillips’ potential has been touted for a couple years now, but his first week as a starter was disastrous. Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about it:

Much of the Browns’ front seven got railroaded in this one. No one was under attack more, however, than linebacker Jacob Phillips. Filling in for the injured Anthony Walker, Phillips allowed catches on all three of his targets for 77 yards and was a complete non-factor in the run game, earning the lowest grade in that regard of all players, pending review.

  • This was also a rare game in which the Browns weren’t in the nickel often, instead going with a traditional 4-3 defense, having three linebackers on the field for most of the game.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 55 100% 2 tackles (2 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 55 100% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
CB Martin Emerson 10 18% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • Denzel Ward made a nice play on the interception in the third quarter, but still had some other rough moments: the angle he took on the Falcons’ first rushing touchdown, the blown coverage in fourth quarter, and the 15-yard facemask penalty he committed to get them closer.
  • Despite that, Ward was the Browns’ highest-graded player on the day, grading out to an 86.7.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 55 100% 4 tackles (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
S John Johnson 55 100% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
S Ronnie Harrison 13 24% 2 tackles (2 combined).
  • From the eye test, the safety play seemed really good this week in pass coverage. Grant Delpit knocked down a pass in the end zone, and John Johnson continued to have solid coverage.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...