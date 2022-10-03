Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Much of the Browns’ front seven got railroaded in this one. No one was under attack more, however, than linebacker Jacob Phillips. Filling in for the injured Anthony Walker, Phillips allowed catches on all three of his targets for 77 yards and was a complete non-factor in the run game, earning the lowest grade in that regard of all players, pending review.