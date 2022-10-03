Browns claim Drew Forbes, waive Richard LeCounte III

One former Cleveland Browns player is back on the team while GM Andrew Berry moves on from one of his draft selections for the first time. Today’s official NFL transaction wire showed that the Browns claimed OL Drew Forbes and waived S Richard LeCounte III to make room for him.

Forbes was released when Cleveland signed OL Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James to the 53-man roster. He didn’t make it through waivers as the Detroit Lions claimed him. John Dorsey, now with Detroit’s front office, drafted Forbes when he was the GM of the Browns.

Forbes was waived on Saturday.

In releasing LeCounte, Berry moves on from last year’s fifth-round pick. Since taking over the team in 2020, he had not waived a single one of his selections.

LeCounte never really found his footing in the NFL. Injuries derailed his senior season at Georgia and discipline problems created issues as a rookie. In just over a season, LeCounte saw 76 snaps on defense and 116 on special teams. He had only played in 11 special teams snaps in 2022.

With Haeg dealing with a concussion, Berry opted to bring back a player that knows the systems. Forbes has played in just 14 snaps in his career including five this year with the Lions. All of his snaps have come on special teams. With injuries decimating the defensive line, which often plays on special teams as well, Forbes could be thrown into the action right away on those units.

Are you surprised that LeCounte is the first draft selection to be ousted by Berry?