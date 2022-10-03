Monday Night Football, Week 4: Rams vs. 49ers - Prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 4 on ESPN with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Is it surprising that the 2-1 Rams, the defending Super Bowl Champions, are underdogs to the 1-2 San Francisco 49ers? The same 49ers team that saw Jimmy Garoppolo pull a Dan Orlovsky for a safety last week?

Maybe one thing to ponder is the fact that while the Rams went 12-5 in the regular season last year, they were 0-2 against the 49ers, including losing 31-10 in San Francisco on Monday Night Football. The 49ers also have the top-ranked defense in the NFL and are one of the few legitimate defensive threat’s in today’s game. Garoppolo might have been off last week, but he clearly can win some games — it’s just the consistency factor. Therefore, the odds are fair. However, I like the Rams in a close one. My pick is Rams 23, 49ers 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 2-point favorites against the Rams.

