Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/30/22)

- Kareem Hunt ready if he’s traded before deadline Tuesday but would have mixed emotions (Browns Zone) - Kareem Hunt has thought about the possibility Monday night could be his final game with the Browns. The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the Northeast Ohio native has been the subject of a lot of speculation. “It’ll be mixed emotions for sure,” Hunt said Saturday. “But they’ll know I gave it my all here in Cleveland and that’s what I’ll always and continue to do.”
- ‘It’s a never-ending process’: Browns’ Cade York continues to learn through rookie year (Beacon Journal) - No one promised Cade York a rose garden as a rookie. Even the Browns kicker himself tried to warn people it wouldn’t be all sunshine and flowers. That’s why York hasn’t allowed some of the struggles he’s dealt with in the first seven games of his NFL career get him down.
- Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has a habit of making big plays against the Bengals (cleveland.com) - For Donovan Peoples-Jones, there’s just something about playing against the Bengals. The Browns’ third-year receiver has exceled over the last couple of years when going against Cincinnati, making some of the most memorable plays of his young career in the in-state rivalry.
- Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans (Terry Pluto) - Cincinnati comes to town on Halloween night for what should be a huge game for the Browns and their fans. As the Browns were slogging through their recent four-game losing streak, I found myself thinking, “I can’t believe I’m writing these kinds of stories again.”
- Joe Haden thanks Cleveland one final time before retiring with Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) - Joe Haden officially retired Saturday in the city he’s always remembered as home. Haden, the three-time Pro Bowl CB who spent the first seven years of his career in Cleveland, toured the halls of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and watched a Browns practice for one final time as he’s set to sign a one-day contract to retire from the NFL.
NFL:
- Titans’ Ryan Tannehill out with injury, illness vs. Texans; Malik Willis set to start (tennessean.com) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster.
- The NFL regular season matters. But in a different way than it used to. (The Ringer) - Yes, the opening seven weeks of the 2022 season have been some of the messiest in recent memory. But in this edition of the NFL, there’s no need for panic—unless, maybe, you’re the Denver Broncos.
- Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb ‘would love to be in Denver long-term’ (NFL.com) - With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline nearing, some teams are looking to acquire new players to strengthen their 53-man roster. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is a trade candidate that teams could be calling about before Tuesday’s deadline. However, Chubb seems to want to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft.
- Burrow’s Bengals looking to play wall ball again in AFC North race (bengals.com) - You can’t really call them “Must Games,” but pretty close. Maybe Back-to-the-Wall games and the Bengals of the last two seasons have been terrific in those. Call them 7-1 (2-0 this year) and it looks like one of those games Monday night in Cleveland. Forget prime time. This is crunch time and the Bengals have Cap’n Crunch in Joe Lee Burrow.
