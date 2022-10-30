Report: Browns change stance on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to keep their season on life support on Monday Night Football versus the Cincinnati Bengals. With their bye week right around the corner, the Browns could even shop for a player or two to help them this season before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Obviously, the big storyline has been RB Kareem Hunt.

Hunt is the best player that Cleveland could possibly trade away before Tuesday’s deadline. We’ve discussed him in a myriad of ways here, here, here, here and here.

An interesting reminder is that Hunt requested a trade in training camp. The running back “held in” from practice one day as a part of that request. The team denied his request pretty quickly.

A report Sunday morning tells us the Browns have changed their mind:

The Cleveland Browns are willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt’s trade request, sources told ESPN.

Further in the report, it is noted that Cleveland is looking for a fourth-round selection, or commensurate, in return for the soon-to-be free-agent running back.

With Nick Chubb leading the way and D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton and, soon returning from injury, Jerome Ford in the backfield, Hunt is a luxury for the Browns. Even if they defeat the Bengals, the drop-off between Hunt and Johnson would not be season-changing for the team.

Cleveland will also want to get the rookie Ford some chances as the season hits the second half. With Johnson also set for free agency, knowing if Ford can be Chubb’s primary backup will be important for 2023 and beyond.

Are you surprised the Browns have changed their tune on Hunt’s trade request?