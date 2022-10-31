 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Bengals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A look at which cities the game will air in and other interesting nuggets.

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 8 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
  • TV Channel: ESPN - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst). Locally, the game will air on WEWS (Channel 5).
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 62 degrees (feels like 62 degrees) with a 24% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the South.
  • Odds: Bengals by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 45

TV Distribution Map

Uniform & Stadium

  • The Browns have not announced their uniforms yet.
  • Here is the Week 8 poster for the Browns vs. Bengals game, highlighting the Halloween and Stranger Things tie-in:

Connections

  • Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019.
  • Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the son of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
  • Bengals defensive quality control coach Louie Cioffi served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016.

History

  • The Browns have a 46-54 all-time record against the Bengals.
  • Cleveland has won 7 out of the last 8 matchups.
  • The last time these two teams met was on January 9, 2022, when the Browns defeated the Bengals 21-16 in Cleveland. Case Keenum squared off against Brandon Allen in the season finale, with D’Ernest Johnson getting the bulk of the workload for Cleveland (25 carries for 123 yards, 1 touchdown). Demetric Felton’s 10-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for Cleveland, as the Bengals added a touchdown with just over two minutes to play.

