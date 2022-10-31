Browns vs. Bengals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 8 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: ESPN - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst). Locally, the game will air on WEWS (Channel 5).

ESPN - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst). Locally, the game will air on WEWS (Channel 5). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 62 degrees (feels like 62 degrees) with a 24% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the South.

62 degrees (feels like 62 degrees) with a 24% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the South. Odds: Bengals by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Bengals by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 45

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on ESPN, if you subscribe to it:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns have not announced their uniforms yet.

Here is the Week 8 poster for the Browns vs. Bengals game, highlighting the Halloween and Stranger Things tie-in:

Connections

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019.

served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the son of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan .

is the son of Browns offensive line coach . Bengals defensive quality control coach Louie Cioffi served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016.

History