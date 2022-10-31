Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/31/22)

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- Browns vs. Bengals: Week 8 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) Cleveland is looking to head into the bye week with their eighth win against Cincinnati in their past nine games. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Bengals vs. Browns NFL Week 8 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) Can Cleveland snap their four-game losing streak on Halloween night in the Battle of Ohio?
- AFC North rumors: Ravens buyers, Steelers not selling (Jared Mueller) Like most NFL trade deadlines, more smoke than actual fire is expected.
- Browns rule out 4 players - including 3 starters - for Monday night game (Thomas Moore) Cleveland will be without David Njoku, Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns:
- Cleveland Browns Vs Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions (Browns Nation) “The 2-5 Cleveland Browns absolutely need to win on Monday Night Football against their interstate rivals, the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.”
- Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Browns since 1999 (Factory Of Sadness) “So this Halloween, we’re taking a look at the players that intimated opposing teams, if only for a few seasons. The type of players that when teams sat down to gameplan for, they took extra long talking about that specific player.”
- Browns are now willing to grant Kareem Hunt’s trade request, per report (CBS) “With Hunt in the last year of his contract and vocal about wanting a new deal, the Browns may choose to get what they can from the situation now, rather than risk losing him ahead of next season.”
- Browns’ Garrett hoping to sack Burrow, Bengals on Halloween (A.P. via Spectrum) “I like our chances,” he said. “Our defense has had good games against the Bengals and Burrow and I think we know what it takes to really make him uncomfortable and get after him. And although he’s talented — love his family, but we’ve got to put him in the dirt.”
- Season Is Not Lost Browns Can Still Get Back On Track - QnA (YouTube) Quincy Carrier details what’s still possible with a win tonight
