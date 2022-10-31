Browns sign 2 corners, elevate LB, TE for Monday Night Football

With the Cleveland Browns playing on Monday Night Football, the timing of everything is slightly different. For Sunday games, we normally find out what players are elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Instead, we get that news just a few hours before the start of the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns will need all the help they can get with the way things have gone so far this season. The Bengals have had their struggles but have played well as of late.

Today, Cleveland signed cornerbacks Thomas Graham Jr. and Herb Miller to their active 53-man roster. Both have played significantly on special teams but could be helpful in providing reinforcements in the secondary tonight.

The Browns also elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE Miller Forristall to play in tonight’s game. With David Njoku ruled out and both Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips on injured reserve, Forristall and Allen could be important contributors in multiple phases tonight.

We will update you with tonight’s inactive lists when they are announced.