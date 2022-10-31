 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Bengals arrive for game in Halloween costumes

A lot of fun pregame but will Browns fans get a trick or treat tonight?

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off in an AFC North matchup on Monday Night Football. A game that was expected to be exciting when it was announced before the season, has lost a lot of luster. On Halloween, the home team is hoping to stop tricking their fans and treat them to a big victory.

It will be an uphill climb against the reigning AFC champion visitors.

Before the important stuff kicks off, we got to see videos of players arriving for the game in their costumes. Some were very creative while others we aren’t quite sure who they are dressed up as (and Googled them because of it).

For Cleveland fans, will this be the only fun they’ll have or will this be the start of an exciting night?

This weekend, Perrion Winfrey got dressed up to visit the local children’s hospital along with his teammates:

Check out all the costumes we’ve seen so far entering the stadium:

Myles Garrett

Kareem Hunt

Bengals Joe Mixon

D’Ernest Johnson

John Johnson III

Greg Newsome II

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Rookies Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey

Anthony Schwartz

Which is your favorite player costume tonight?

