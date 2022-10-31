Browns, Bengals arrive for game in Halloween costumes

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off in an AFC North matchup on Monday Night Football. A game that was expected to be exciting when it was announced before the season, has lost a lot of luster. On Halloween, the home team is hoping to stop tricking their fans and treat them to a big victory.

It will be an uphill climb against the reigning AFC champion visitors.

Before the important stuff kicks off, we got to see videos of players arriving for the game in their costumes. Some were very creative while others we aren’t quite sure who they are dressed up as (and Googled them because of it).

For Cleveland fans, will this be the only fun they’ll have or will this be the start of an exciting night?

This weekend, Perrion Winfrey got dressed up to visit the local children’s hospital along with his teammates:

Myles Garrett and @Browns teammates Kellen Mond, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Perrion Winfrey brought trick-or-treating to a local children's hospital in Cleveland over the weekend.



Spreading the Halloween fun in the community pic.twitter.com/HrTOOAxtwo — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022

Check out all the costumes we’ve seen so far entering the stadium:

Myles Garrett

#Browns DE Myles Garrett aka Vecna has arrived for Monday Night Football #CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/7p0az2Dl1h — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 31, 2022

Kareem Hunt

#Browns Kareem Hunt dressed up as The Joker. pic.twitter.com/PpjoVXlO5U — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

Bengals Joe Mixon

#Bengals Joe Mixon dressed up as the Squid Games front man for the #Browns game. pic.twitter.com/Qfpt04FofG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

D’Ernest Johnson

#Browns D'Ernest Johnson with the Raphael Ninja Turtle fit. pic.twitter.com/ei8TJzDcNn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

John Johnson III

Greg Newsome II

ay, watch out Cade @gnewsii understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/tCXdZMRFqE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Rookies Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey

#Browns Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey both dressed up as Michael Myers, so they hit the Spiderman meme. pic.twitter.com/XK1NvqAeio — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

Anthony Schwartz

#Browns Anthony Schwartz bringing the anime to FirstEnergy Stadium with his Inosuke Hashibira costume. pic.twitter.com/FEdVgnkfQ2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

Which is your favorite player costume tonight?