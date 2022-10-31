Browns, Bengals inactive lists include two more key defensive players

The Cleveland Browns were already set to have an uphill battle versus the Cincinnati Bengals with a number of players ruled out this weekend. Tonight’s inactive lists were just announced and things got a little worse for Cleveland.

While corners Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams will play, a few vital defenders will not make it for tonight’s game.

Cincinnati won’t have a couple of important players including, as expected, WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Which player missing the game will have the biggest impact on the outcome?

Browns Inactives

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

CB Denzel Ward

DT Perrion Winfrey

TE David Njoku

OL Wyatt Teller

OL Chris Hubbard

QB Kellen Mond

Bengals Inactives

WR Ja’Marr Chase

CB Eli Apple

WR Stanley Morgan

DT Josh Tupou

OL D’Ante Smith

OL Jackson Carmen

Cleveland has one more shot to salvage their season while Cincinnati looks to build on their recent success. Without some key starters on defense, can the Browns slow down the high-powered (still despite not having Chase) Bengals offense?

Kickoff isn’t far away to find out this Halloween Night!