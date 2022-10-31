Update on Jack Conklin’s MNF Injury

The Cleveland Browns took an 11-0 lead going into the locker room versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. An ugly game in the first half but one that Cleveland fans were excited to see.

Not everything was positive for the Browns, however. Besides a couple of terrible interceptions (one thrown by Amari Cooper, the other by Jacoby Brissett), an injury could be a problem in the second half.

Late in the second quarter, RT Jack Conklin limped off the field with an injury. Conklin was able to put weight on both legs and seemed to be pointing at his foot or ankle on the sideline.

James Hudson III, who had a great block on the team’s two-point conversion, replaced Conklin on the final drive. Hudson played a lot as a rookie and in the first two weeks of the season in place of Conklin.

There has been no word from the team on Conklin’s status as halftime began. We will update you here as the information becomes available.

Update:

Looks like Conklin will be good to go for the second half:

Conklin is jogging like he's going back in. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 1, 2022

Cleveland gets the ball to start the second half so we will see if Conklin lines up at his normal right tackle spot.

Update #2:

Conklin is out there: