Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/4/22)

- Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update (Browns Nation) “Trotter tweeted, “This is the last week that Deshaun Watson won’t be in the Browns training facility. He’s eligible to come back Oct. 10, though won’t be allowed to start practicing again until Nov. 14.”
- Browns add preseason star Sam Kamara to practice squad (Browns Wire) “The former undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook was responsible for 14 total pressures in three preseason games with the Chicago Bears this past preseason.”
- Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own (Clutch Points) “According to PFF, Chubb has forced 32 missed tackles on rushes this season. This is the most in the NFL. No other player in the league has more than 22 forced missed tackles.”
- Joe DeLamielleure talks Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett at Hall of Fame Luncheon Club (The Canton Repository) “I’m Catholic. My mother had rosaries all over the halls. I still go to mass every day. But my dad said, ‘Son, you can’t go to Notre Dame. Ara Parseghian’s a phony. He’s a Protestant coaching at a Catholic school.”
- Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream (chargers.com) “Sunday’s game will mark the 29th matchup between these two teams and the second straight year they meet in Week 5. The Chargers hold a 18-9-1 all-time advantage over the Browns, including winning four out of the last five matchups.”
- Will The Browns Try To Sign Ndamukong Suh? QnA (YouTube) Quincy Carrier once again considers the proposition of adding to the Browns’ defensive line depth
NFL:
- Baker Mayfield continues to struggle, but Panthers don’t have another option now (ESPN) “Perhaps Darnold’s ability to manage the offense and not have passes repeatedly knocked down at the line could help.”
- Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back (Bally Sports) “Huntley, called up from the practice squad on Saturday, was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. Huntley had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.”
- Steelers expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback (nfl.com) “The Steelers are expected to move forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing veteran Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.”
