Browns place Jerome Ford on IR

The Cleveland Browns placed rookie running back Jerome Ford on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

The move means that Ford, who has been handling the kickoff return duties, will now miss at least the next four games after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

– Signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad

– Released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2022

Through the first four games of the season Ford returned six kickoffs for an average of 24.2 yards per return, with a long of 44 yards in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Ford’s injury is the latest blow to Cleveland’s return game, which general manager Andrew Berry tried to fix in the offseason by signing Jakeem Grant Jr. in free agency only to lose Grant during training camp to a season-ending Achilles’ injury.

In other roster news, the Browns signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad. Kamara originally signed with the Chicago Bears in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook. He appeared in eight games with the Bears as a rookie, finishing with 10 tackles.

The #Browns are signing Sam Kamara, who led the NFL preseason in QB hurries, to their practice squad, according to his agent @mattleistt of @LAASportsEnt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

During the preseason this summer Kamara led the league in quarterback hurries, so at least he has that going for him.

To make room for Kamara, the Browns released defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad. Weaver was signed to the practice squad last week and was active for Sunday’s game against the Falcons but did not play a snap on defense despite the defensive line having an extremely poor day trying to contain Atlanta’s running game.