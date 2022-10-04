Browns Reacts Survey: Week 5 - How many wins will Cleveland have in the next 7 games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 4, after beating the Steelers, fan confidence for Cleveland Browns fans jumped sky high to 80%. I think we’re bound to see some more rapid fluctuations after the loss this past week to the Atlanta Falcons — we’ll see how you voted on Thursday!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is regarding the team’s next seven games, which is a much tougher stretch than their first four games. Cleveland faces the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Bills, and Buccaneers. A pessimist could make a legitimate case about the Browns going winless during that stretch, but surely the Browns will play a few complete games, right?

The other question is about the status of head coach Kevin Stefanski, who should not be anywhere close to the hot seat in my opinion. However, some vocal fans are preaching otherwise, so let’s put it to a fan vote, shall we?