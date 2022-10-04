Local speedster Andy Isabella waived; Unlikely to make a big impact if claimed by Browns

For a variety of reasons, a player will come along and grab the attention of Cleveland Browns fans. Often it is either because the team passed on drafting that player and they have a great start to their career or, more often, it is because he was raised in the state. At one point, some wanted the team to draft QB Mitchell Trubisky over DE Myles Garrett primarily because he was from northern Ohio.

Another Ohio native has often been the object of desire for Browns fans. WR Andy Isabella wowed people with his 4.31 speed in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. It shouldn’t have been a surprise as Isabella’s track speed was well known including, but not limited to, him winning the state title in the 100-meter dash as a senior in high school.

Unfortunately, that speed wasn’t enough to make him a productive NFL receiver or return man. Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals waived their former second-round selection after three plus unproductive years in the league:

The #AZCardinals have released WR Andy Isabella, who was subject to trade interest the last few years. They signed Billy Price off the #Raiders practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Cleveland fans are hoping he returns home despite very little proof that he can be a productive receiver.

This season, the 5’9 receiver played in three games and caught two passes for 21 yards. For his career, Isabella has 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. He also hasn’t been used much as a returner with eight kick returns and one punt return.

The Browns could claim the speedy receiver and hope that they can get something out of him that they couldn’t in Arizona’s scheme. A claim doesn’t cost the team any more than a roster spot but would likely lead to high expectations from their faithful fanbase.

Hoping for something out of Isabella is hoping for something that his former team, one that invest a second-round pick to draft him, was unable to pull out of him. It is always possible but the expectations should be based on past results until proven otherwise.

Do you want the team to claim Isabella? If so, what are your expectations for him?