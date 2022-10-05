- Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, and Tom Brady, oh my! Browns’ schedule gets difficult from now on (ESPN) “The second-toughest, in fact, according to FPI — highlighted by a monster upcoming seven-game gauntlet featuring a series of playoff hopefuls and Super Bowl contenders, which includes five of FPI’s top eight ranked teams.”
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total (azcentral.com) “The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.”
- Shocking PFF grades after Cleveland Browns lose to Atlanta Falcons: Locked On Browns (WKYC) “Garrett Bush of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and Jeff Lloyd of Locked on Browns are joined by John Kosko of Pro Football Focus for this conversation.”
- Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland’s defense has struggled to start the season, so any help back would largely be welcomed. To start the season, Pro Football Focus has Martin Emerson Jr. as the best-graded defensive back on the team.”
- Film Breakdown: What Went Wrong For The Browns In Atlanta (YouTube) Quincy Carrier breaks down where things went afoul for Cleveland last Sunday
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/5/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
