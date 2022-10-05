Greedy Williams designated for return, Richard LeCounte III to practice squad

Perhaps not in the area that they need them but the Cleveland Browns are getting one of their guys back soon. CB Greedy Williams was designated for return from injured reserve by the team after missing the mandatory four games on the list.

With Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and rookie Martin Emerson having taken most of the snaps at cornerback, it will be interesting where Williams will fit in upon his return. The secondary has struggled with communication so far this season so adding another player could create even more struggle.

In his last year under his rookie contract, Williams will be looking to prove his worth as much as possible in 2022. It will be interesting if DC Joe Woods gets creative with his secondary rotations to try to get the right combination on the field.

In another move in the secondary, the Browns brought back S Richard LeCounte III to their practice squad on Wednesday. LeCounte is the first draft pick of his to be waived by GM Andrew Berry but is now back with the team.

Now designated for return, Williams has three weeks to either be activated to the 53-man roster or he must remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.