Myles Garrett, Taven Bryan return to practice, Clowney, four others sit out

The Cleveland Browns got some good news in practice today as DE Myles Garrett and DT Taven Bryan returned to the field. Unfortunately, not all the news was good news. DE Jadeveon Clowney was still not on the field due to his ankle issue while four others also sat out practices:

Joel Bitonio - Biceps/Rest

Biceps/Rest Harrison Bryant - Illness

Illness Amari Cooper - Rest

Rest David Njoku - Knee/Rest

Even with those sitting out there is some positivity. It looks like Bitonio is now on a similar plan as J.C. Tretter was when he was with Cleveland. Bitonio has not been practicing much this season. Cooper took a rest day last Wednesday before returning to practice.

Njoku showed up on the injury report last Thursday with his knee issue but played in Sunday’s game and didn't seem to have a setback.

Garrett is the biggest name and most important player. In the portion of practice open to the media, the hulking defensive end seemed to be showing off that he was back:

Myles Garrett was amped up at practice today, even giving the cameras a little wink. #Browns pic.twitter.com/itO6TLwZj6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 5, 2022

We will get the first injury report for Week 5 this afternoon. We will keep you up to date on all new information as it becomes available this week.