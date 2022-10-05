Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 5 TV Map

The Week 5 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the game, except for the Cincinnati area. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: Southern California and parts of Oregon will see the game, but no where else in the country.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 5 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.