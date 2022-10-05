Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 5 TV Map

The Week 5 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta
Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the game, except for the Cincinnati area. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).
National Coverage: Southern California and parts of Oregon will see the game, but no where else in the country.
The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 5 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos (Amazon)
- Sunday - 8:30 AM ET: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (NFL Network)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (CBS)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)
We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.
