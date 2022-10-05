Browns, Chargers first injury report for Week 5

Unfortunately for many teams in the NFL, the injury report has become the most important document very quickly into the 2022 NFL season. For the Cleveland Browns, not having Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan in Week 5 opened up their team for a loss.

As we covered earlier Wednesday, Garrett and Bryan returned to practice but Clowney was still not participating. The Los Angeles Chargers have been dealing with a lot of injury issues as well including Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater on injured reserve. A few other key Chargers are dinged up and will be worth watching as the week goes on.

Here is the entire injury report from both teams:

Los Angeles

WR Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP

QB Justin Herbert Ribs Full

K Dustin Hopkins Right Quadricep Limited

FB Zander Horvath Quadricep Full

DL Austin Johnson Shoulder Full

TE Tre’ McKitty Quadricep Full

WR Joshua Palmer Ankle Limited

TE Donald Parham, Jr. Hamstring Full

LB Kyle Van Noy Back Limited

Cleveland

G Joel Bitonio Bicep - Rest DNP

DT Taven Bryan Hamstring Limited

TE Harrison Bryant Illness DNP

DE Jadeveon Clowney Ankle DNP

WR Amari Cooper NIR - Rest DNP

DT Jordan Elliott Knee Limited

DE Myles Garrett Shoulder, Biceps Limited

T Joe Haeg Concussion Limited

TE David Njoku Knee - Rest DNP

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Groin Limited

DE Isaiah Thomas Hand Full

CB Denzel Ward Back, Ribs Limited

A lot of names to watch between now and the final report Friday. We will keep you up to date with all the changes as the week goes on going into this all-important Week 5 matchup where both teams are fighting to stay afloat early in the season.