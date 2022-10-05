Browns, Chargers first injury report for Week 5

Unfortunately for many teams in the NFL, the injury report has become the most important document very quickly into the 2022 NFL season. For the Cleveland Browns, not having Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan in Week 5 opened up their team for a loss.
As we covered earlier Wednesday, Garrett and Bryan returned to practice but Clowney was still not participating. The Los Angeles Chargers have been dealing with a lot of injury issues as well including Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater on injured reserve. A few other key Chargers are dinged up and will be worth watching as the week goes on.
Here is the entire injury report from both teams:
Los Angeles
WR Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP
QB Justin Herbert Ribs Full
K Dustin Hopkins Right Quadricep Limited
FB Zander Horvath Quadricep Full
DL Austin Johnson Shoulder Full
TE Tre’ McKitty Quadricep Full
WR Joshua Palmer Ankle Limited
TE Donald Parham, Jr. Hamstring Full
LB Kyle Van Noy Back Limited
Cleveland
G Joel Bitonio Bicep - Rest DNP
DT Taven Bryan Hamstring Limited
TE Harrison Bryant Illness DNP
DE Jadeveon Clowney Ankle DNP
WR Amari Cooper NIR - Rest DNP
DT Jordan Elliott Knee Limited
DE Myles Garrett Shoulder, Biceps Limited
T Joe Haeg Concussion Limited
TE David Njoku Knee - Rest DNP
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Groin Limited
DE Isaiah Thomas Hand Full
CB Denzel Ward Back, Ribs Limited
A lot of names to watch between now and the final report Friday. We will keep you up to date with all the changes as the week goes on going into this all-important Week 5 matchup where both teams are fighting to stay afloat early in the season.
