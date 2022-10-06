NFL Picks Week 5, and media picks for Chargers vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 2.5 point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 5 game between the Chargers and Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Chargers 27, Browns 21

The Chargers went on the road and beat the Texans last week, but this road trip will be a lot tougher. The Browns have struggled on defense this season, which could be a good thing for Justin Herbert. Look for the Chargers to play well again here as they get a tough road victory.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Chargers 30, Browns 20

The bottom line here is that my Browns picks are starting to get out of hand. No matter what I predict, it ends up being wrong. If I predicted the Browns to beat the Chargers by 13 this week, they would lose by 31. Since the opposite of what I predict always seems to happen when the Browns play, I’ve decided to take that into account and I’m going to predict the opposite of what I think is going to happen. My gut originally told me to take the Browns because we have a west coast team playing an eastern time zone game in the early time slot, but I’m ignoring my gut and going with the Chargers. With Myles Garrett banged up, the Browns pass-rush is going to suffer, which means Justin Herbert could end up having a big day.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Chargers 24, Browns 20

The Chargers have a bit of a trap game here given their defense has become a lot more vulnerable against the run, but the number is already pretty small in their favor. The Browns’ defense can’t stop much without Myles Garrett setting the tone up front, while the Chargers can still frustrate Jacoby Brissett without Joey Bosa. Los Angeles will make sure to put Cleveland in a negative game script to erase any chance of a road stumble.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Chargers 30, Browns 28

We have not picked a Browns’ game correctly since Week 1, so keep that in mind. Cleveland should be able to have success on the ground with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but stopping the Chargers’ well-rounded offense is going to be a problem. Los Angeles won a 47-42 shootout between these teams last season. There won’t be that many points, but it will be a shootout. The Browns are 1-2 in one-score games this season.

