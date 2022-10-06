Thursday Night Football, Week 5: Colts vs. Broncos betting odds, pick

Week 5 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Denver Broncos! The Colts are averaging a league-worst 14.3 points per game, while the Broncos are averaging 16.5 points per game (third worst in the NFL). Does that call for ratings? On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos rank 4th defensively in yards allowed, while the Colts rank 6th defensively. These teams feel like carbon copies of each other as far as how stagnant they have been to kick off the season, but I think Denver’s slow start has been more surprising because of the acquisition of Russell Wilson. I like Denver in a close one. Broncos 17, Colts 13.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 3.5 point favorites against the Colts.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.