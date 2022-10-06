Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/6/22)

- Myles Garrett at Cleveland Browns practice for first time since injuring shoulder, biceps in crash (ESPN) “Garrett suffered a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises after his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over.”
- Chargers’ Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns’ Rushing Tandem (Sports Illustrated) “Even though they are different, I would say they are probably the same,” Joseph-Day said of the two rushers. “They are both just very elite. Good in open space, good at making the right cuts, good at breaking tackles. Really just a one-two punch and they are both starting running backs, right? They’re both elite, that’s all I have to say.”
- Browns list 5 players on initial injury report for Chargers week (Browns Wire) “Bitonio, Cooper, and Njoku are all out of practice today on scheduled rest days, while Bryant is listed with an illness. The only major concern continues to be the ankle of Clowney, whose status for Sunday is still in the air after missing the past two games as well.”
- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary (cleveland.com) “A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.”
- Jacoby Brissett is going to play poorly at times for the Cleveland Browns and that’s ok (Factory Of Sadness) “If you’re someone who thinks Brissett should be benched, let me just ask you a simple question; for who? Joshua Dobbs couldn’t beat out Mason Rudolph, and fans think he can come in and play well against the best defenses in the league.”
- Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown (Yardbarker) “Notably, Brown has experience playing with Deshaun Watson in 2020, when he recorded 163 receiving yards. Brown likely takes Miller Forristall’s spot if the Browns plan to use just three tight ends.”
- What Are Chargers Fans Saying About The Browns w/@Chargers Unleashed Podcast (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by a prominent LA Chargers Podcasters to discuss the game this Sunday.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/6/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
