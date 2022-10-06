Clowney: ‘Make a call by end of the week’ if he can play, confident in play upon return

The Cleveland Browns seemed to receive some good injury news on Wednesday with Myles Garrett and Taven Bryan returning to practice after missing the team’s Week 5 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. There were a number of other players, including some for the Los Angeles Chargers, who sat out practice Wednesday including Garrett’s bookend Jadeveon Clowney.

Without Garrett, Clowney and Bryan, the Falcons were able to run all over the Browns defense. While Atlanta’s passing game didn’t have a ton of success, Cleveland’s pass rush wasn’t strong without their main guys either.

Facing the Justin Herbert-led Chargers offense ups the ante quite a bit for Cleveland’s defense. Meeting with the media in the locker room on Thursday, Clowney didn’t update his status but seemed in indicate a decision wouldn’t come until Friday at the earliest but more likely to come closer to game time:

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney on how close he is to playing pic.twitter.com/M566rDXQ7L — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 6, 2022

Clowney is obviously confident that he could play well on Sunday even if he doesn’t practice at all this week. The huge edge defender has had injury concerns much of his career but those also have prepared him to play without a lot of practice time.

Do you think Clowney playing Sunday, if Garrett is also able, makes a significant difference in the result in Week 5?