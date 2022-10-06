Browns, Chargers Thursday’s injury report for Week 5

Thursday brought some updates on injuries for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. For the visitors, Keenan Allen not participating for the second day in a row and Gerald Everett being added to the list is the most significant news. Kyle Van Noy went from Limited to a Full participant on Thursday. Otherwise, everyone else on the Chargers list remained the same.
For the home team Browns, Amari Cooper returned to practice while Jack Conklin took a rest day on Thursday. Joel Bitonio, Harrison Bryant, Joe Haeg and David Njoku improved their statuses from Wednesday to Thursday.
Jadeveon Clowney remains on the sideline at practice.
Here is the entire injury report from both teams:
Los Angeles
WR Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP
TE Gerald Everett Hamstring Limited
QB Justin Herbert Ribs Full
K Dustin Hopkins Right Quadricep Limited
FB Zander Horvath Quadricep Full
DL Austin Johnson Shoulder Full
TE Tre’ McKitty Quadricep Full
WR Joshua Palmer Ankle Limited
TE Donald Parham, Jr. Hamstring Full
LB Kyle Van Noy Back Full
Cleveland
G Joel Bitonio Bicep - Rest Limited
DT Taven Bryan Hamstring Limited
TE Harrison Bryant Illness Limited
DE Jadeveon Clowney Ankle DNP
WR Amari Cooper NIR - Rest Full
RT Jack Conklin NIR - Rest DNP
DT Jordan Elliott Knee Limited
DE Myles Garrett Shoulder, Biceps Limited
T Joe Haeg Concussion Full
TE David Njoku Knee - Rest Full
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Groin Limited
DE Isaiah Thomas Hand Full
CB Denzel Ward Back, Ribs Limited
A lot of Browns players trending in the right direction with only Clowney not participating due to injury. Getting everyone healthy and playing is vital for the team going into a very tough stretch.
For the Chargers, the status of Allen, Hopkins and, newly added to the list, Everett will be key to watch going into tomorrow’s final injury report. Allen, like Clowney, could play even if he doesn’t practice this week but hamstring injuries are a high risk for aggravation-type injuries that Los Angeles may play it safe.
We will keep you up to date on all injury news as we get it going into this important Week 5 game.
