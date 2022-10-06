Browns, Chargers Thursday’s injury report for Week 5

Thursday brought some updates on injuries for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. For the visitors, Keenan Allen not participating for the second day in a row and Gerald Everett being added to the list is the most significant news. Kyle Van Noy went from Limited to a Full participant on Thursday. Otherwise, everyone else on the Chargers list remained the same.

For the home team Browns, Amari Cooper returned to practice while Jack Conklin took a rest day on Thursday. Joel Bitonio, Harrison Bryant, Joe Haeg and David Njoku improved their statuses from Wednesday to Thursday.

Jadeveon Clowney remains on the sideline at practice.

Here is the entire injury report from both teams:

Los Angeles

WR Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP

TE Gerald Everett Hamstring Limited

QB Justin Herbert Ribs Full

K Dustin Hopkins Right Quadricep Limited

FB Zander Horvath Quadricep Full

DL Austin Johnson Shoulder Full

TE Tre’ McKitty Quadricep Full

WR Joshua Palmer Ankle Limited

TE Donald Parham, Jr. Hamstring Full

LB Kyle Van Noy Back Full

Cleveland

G Joel Bitonio Bicep - Rest Limited

DT Taven Bryan Hamstring Limited

TE Harrison Bryant Illness Limited

DE Jadeveon Clowney Ankle DNP

WR Amari Cooper NIR - Rest Full

RT Jack Conklin NIR - Rest DNP

DT Jordan Elliott Knee Limited

DE Myles Garrett Shoulder, Biceps Limited

T Joe Haeg Concussion Full

TE David Njoku Knee - Rest Full

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Groin Limited

DE Isaiah Thomas Hand Full

CB Denzel Ward Back, Ribs Limited

A lot of Browns players trending in the right direction with only Clowney not participating due to injury. Getting everyone healthy and playing is vital for the team going into a very tough stretch.

For the Chargers, the status of Allen, Hopkins and, newly added to the list, Everett will be key to watch going into tomorrow’s final injury report. Allen, like Clowney, could play even if he doesn’t practice this week but hamstring injuries are a high risk for aggravation-type injuries that Los Angeles may play it safe.

We will keep you up to date on all injury news as we get it going into this important Week 5 game.