Browns fans’ confidence back down to 38% heading into Week 5; on edge with Stefanski

Each week during the regular season, Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 5, 38% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 42 percentage points from last week. On one hand, I think to myself, “come on, Browns fans, this seesawing in confidence is too rapid.” On the other hand, we just finished the easiest four-game stretch we could’ve asked for. Now, over the next seven games, I’ve looked at the schedule a few times and thought, “I could see a scenario where we lose seven close games.” That doesn’t exactly speak of confidence. I like a lot of aspects of our team, but several are broken.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t believe in the Browns this week, and has them as 2-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. The Chargers’ fan confidence is at 66% after their victory over the Houston Texans last week.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 5. The first one was about how many games fans think Cleveland will win over their next seven games. The leading vote-getter was the “2 to 3 wins” bucket, which had 52% of the votes.

In the other question, that’s where I have a bone to pick with fans. I saw some fans calling for Kevin Stefanski’s head, which I thought was ridiculous, hence the ridiculous question. Although 31% of fans voted that he’s not even close to being fired, 57% voted, “Not yet, but maybe soon.” WHAT!?! As I’m typing this, I’m watching the disaster that is the Colts vs. Broncos game. That’s bad football — Stefanski has gotten wonders out of Cleveland’s offense. There is stuff to work on, but no one should be calling for his head.

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Chargers to beat the Browns in Week 5.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.