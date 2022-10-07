- Jadeveon Clowney Talks About Potentially Playing Against Chargers (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns will have Myles Garrett back on Sunday, and he has practiced the last two days. Garrett will have a chance to go up against the Chargers’ backup left tackle, due to Rashawn Slater’s injury.”
- Browns know they must be ‘locked in’ to battle against Justin Herbert (clevelandbrowns.com) “Not much has changed about the Chargers a year later. If anything, the offense appears to be even more explosive with QB Justin Herbert, who leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards and has totaled nine touchdowns and two interceptions.”
- Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup (USA Today) “Can Jacoby Brissett and the Browns get past a tough Chargers defense? Or will Herbert and Co. be too much for Cleveland to keep up with?”
- Browns quick hits: Amari Cooper looking to ‘touch the ball early’ in pass game (The Daily Jeff) “As a receiver, you want to touch the ball early,” Cooper said Thursday as the Browns prepare to host to the Los Angeles Chargers. “That kind of gets guys going at any skill position.”
- Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween (WKYC) ““It started with extra wood and paint from remodeling our house and has been developed and refined more and more every year,” Jill tells 3News in an e-mail.”
- NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 4: The Browns are better off without Baker Mayfield (cleveland.com) “Mayfield has one of the worst quarterback ratings in the NFL at 75.0. But where does the former Brown rank among the starting quarterbacks?”
- How The Browns Will Beat The Chargers (YouTube) Quincy Carrier goes over the gameplan for victory this week
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/7/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
