Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice Friday

It looks like Cleveland Browns fans can start to get their hopes up that injury concerns surrounding the team are starting to improve. Myles Garrett and Taven Bryan returned to practice earlier this week and most players improved their practice status between Wednesday and Thursday.

The one player who didn’t was DE Jadeveon Clowney. With the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town, Cleveland’s defense needs as much help as they can. They might benefit from a few injury issues with the Chargers but having a full contingent of defenders would also be very helpful.

Good news could be incoming in that regard as Clowney returned to the practice field today along with every other player dealing with an injury on the roster:

All #Browns players on the field for practice this morning. That includes DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 7, 2022

Not only was Clowney back on the practice field during the part of the session the media is allowed to take video but he was also seen doing a little dance upon his return:

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice today—and he looks very happy to be back. pic.twitter.com/PqryQc5TQR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 7, 2022

The talent, size, strength and speed that would be added to the Browns defense if Garrett, Clowney and Bryan are able to return after all missing last week would be huge. With QB Justin Herbert on the other side of the ball, Cleveland must be able to impact the passer to win this crucial AFC matchup.

We will get the final injury report later this afternoon but updates could come all the way up until the inactive report 90 minutes before Sunday’s 1 PM kickoff.