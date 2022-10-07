Myles Garrett won’t be listed on final injury report, Clowney and Bryan to be questionable

While we do not have the final injury report for Week 5 between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, we have had some positive injury news for the home team today. DE Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice today, joining DE Myles Garrett and DT Taven Bryan as returners to the defensive line this week.

As Cleveland’s practice ended, we got news from the team that Garrett will not be listed with an injury designation going into the weekend. Given his excitement to return to practice, it isn’t a surprise but exciting for the team that he is expected to play.

The news isn’t as positive for Clowney and Bryan as both will be listed as questionable going into the game. Based on returning to practice on Wednesday, Bryan seems more likely to play but Clowney being able to practice Friday is a hopeful sign.

We will await the final injury report from both teams this afternoon to update all of the players from the injury report. For Los Angeles, Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett will be two of the more interesting names to watch as the Chargers prepare for the long plane ride to Ohio.