Browns, Chargers final injury report: Visitors missing a key piece on offense

As we have covered all week, injuries between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers could play a big role. The home team lost LB Anthony Walker Jr. for the season while the visitors lost OT Rashawn Slater for the year and DE Joey Bosa for a significant portion.

The Browns are expecting DE Myles Garrett to return after missing one game following his car accident but his running mate at defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, just returned to practice on Friday.

The final injury report came out Friday afternoon with both teams having two players listed as questionable but one huge player out for the Chargers. WR Keenan Allen didn’t practice all week and will be out for the visitors. K Dustin Hopkins is questionable after being limited all week while WR Joshua Palmer is also questionable but was a full participant in practice Friday.

For Cleveland, Clowney is joined by fellow defensive lineman Taven Bryan as questionable for the game. Both were limited in practice on Friday.

While we could get updates on the four questionable players between now and Saturday, the final verdict will come for all 90 minutes before the start of the game when the inactive lists are announced.