2023 NFL draft: Interesting prospects in Utah vs UCLA

The Cleveland Browns prepare for Week 5 of the NFL season while the college football season rolls on. While preparations for next year’s draft will come strong after the season, it is fun to have a few names to watch as the college football slate happens as well.

Last week we took a look at Ole Miss vs Kentucky. A few interesting prospects in that game that, hopefully, you can store away for the offseason coming up.

Today we take a look at another matchup of top 25 teams this week: Utah Utes vs UCLA Bruins which kicks off at 3:30 PM on Fox in a surprisingly early game for a west coast matchup. Utah, ranked #11 in the nation, is 4-1 while UCLA, #18, is undefeated at 5-0 under Chip Kelly.

Utah

WR Devaughn Vele

The 6’4” Vele is a redshirt sophomore who has come on strong this season. In five games he has 21 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. For good measure, Vele has one rush for five yards and returned 11 punts for 130 yards.

TE Dalton Kincaid

The Utes second-leading receiver this year, the 6’4” Kincaid has 19 receptions for 257 yards and leads the team with five touchdown receptions. He could easily be playing himself into first-round consideration after eight touchdowns last year. A nice redzone target:

DE Van Fillinger

The 6’4”, 260-pound redshirt sophomore had 5.5 sacks last year and 9.5 tackles for loss. This year, Fillinger has 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. While Cleveland added a couple of defensive ends in the draft last year, Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich are set for free agency at the end of the year.

CB Clark Phillips III

GM Andrew Berry is always looking for cornerbacks and Phillips (pictured at the top of the article) is having an exceptional season so far. Another redshirt sophomore, Phillips has four interceptions on the season including one for a touchdown. Last year he has 13 passes defended, two interceptions, a forced fumble and another touchdown.

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

3 Total Tackles

3 INT's

1 Pick-Six pic.twitter.com/TnuWZc8PRH — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) October 3, 2022

UCLA

WR Jake Bobo

A transfer from Duke, Bobo is a big receiver (6’5”, 215 pounds) and has been a big-play receiver for the Bruins this year. After just three touchdown receptions in four years at Duke, Bobo has three in his first five games under Kelly. He is averaging 17.3 yards per reception for 363 yards.

Jake Bobo : 6 catches for 142 yards & 2 TD's on 9 targets (Career-highs in receiving yards & TD's. Transfer from Duke) pic.twitter.com/inAeGPgz6k — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 1, 2022

LB/DE Laiatu Latu

After missing time due to a neck injury in 2019, Latu is back with a vengeance in 2022 with six sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. It is unknown how NFL teams will view his injury history but a nice college football story so far this year and a player who is producing after not playing for almost three full seasons.

Utah needs to prepare for this guy.

6 sacks already.

#15 Laiatu Latu.

He gets home on this arm over off a 3 man rush.

Love his game! This is gonna be a fun matchup for that Utah Oline. pic.twitter.com/gXv0t0LUCB — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) October 6, 2022

