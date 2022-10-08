Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/8/22)

- Jedrick Wills Jr. looking to build off ‘very solid’ Week 4 performance (clevelandbrowns.com) - Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt believed Jedrick Wills Jr. was one of the top offensive performers last week against the Falcons. With zero sacks allowed in 73 snaps, Wills agreed.
- ‘This is our time to show ourselves’: Browns eyeing Chargers’ top-ranked passing offense (Beacon Journal) - It’s almost like it’s history repeating itself. It’s Week 5 of the NFL season, and for the second year in a row, the Browns will face the Los Angeles Chargers, only this time in Cleveland. What they don’t want to have happen is what happened to them on that afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 26 of 43 passes for 398 yards with four touchdowns to help his team rally for a 47-42 win.
- Kevin Stefanski eager to get Deshaun Watson back at Browns facility Monday (cleveland.com) - Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is eager to get Deshaun Watson back at the Browns facility on a limited basis Monday, which is about halfway through his 11-game suspension.
- Myles Garrett feels ready to make difference vs. Chargers, hoping Jadeveon Clowney joins him (Browns Zone) - Myles Garrett isn’t about to let a frightening car accident, missed game or lingering shoulder and biceps pain keep him from making an impact Sunday vs. the Chargers.
- Browns bring in DT Prince Emili for workout on Friday (Browns Wire) - Even with the Los Angeles Chargers quickly approaching, the work has not stopped in the front office in Berea. The Cleveland Browns are working out a rookie defensive tackle today in hopes of improving their interior. Cut from the Buffalo Bills this week, undrafted rookie out of Penn Prince Emili will be in Cleveland today.
NFL:
- NFLPA agrees to concussion protocol changes, urges NFL to do the same (ESPN) - The NFL Players Association has agreed to changes to the concussion protocol and is urging the NFL to do the same before Sunday’s games kick off. The announcement comes in the wake of a review over how Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation was handled in Week 3.
- The Broncos’ Russell Wilson adventure is going nowhere (The Ringer) - Denver was promised an exciting ride with a new franchise quarterback. Instead, the Broncos have one of the worst offenses in the NFL and a seemingly grim future.
- Chicago Bears have been nothing short of ugly on offense — despite what OC Luke Getsy says (Chicago Tribune) - Numbers don’t matter, Justin Fields said after Sunday’s 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants, explaining that the Chicago Bears’ 2-2 record is the only figure that counts. That’s hard to dispute, and as the sample size grows it’s becoming increasingly difficult to say anything is working well on offense outside of the running game.
- Why are NFL wide receivers nowadays so good, so soon after coming into the league? (Yahoo Sports) - Now more than ever, wide receivers are demonstrating their value quickly in their first or second seasons in the NFL. It doesn’t take 3-5 years for a receiver to evolve into a star anymore.
