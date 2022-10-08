NFL Films highlights Browns Stump Mitchell: ‘The best RB coach, I’ve ever been around’

For fans and media, the focus is mostly on the head coach and the coordinators. It is hard enough to understand all the different responsibilities that those positions have in order to analyze, evaluate and give blame or credit. It is almost impossible, from the outside looking in, to do that for the coaches below those levels.

For the Cleveland Browns, OL coach Bill Callahan is one of the few position coaches that has gotten a lot of credit. Not just for his time in Cleveland but for most of his time in the league.

Now, at a national level, RB coach Stump Mitchell gets the credit he deserves for the work he has done with running backs over the years.

Mitchell played four years of college at The Citadel where he rushed for over 4,000 yards and had 31 touchdowns. A ninth-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals (back when there were nine rounds and the football Cardinals played in St. Louis), he was an all-purpose back before that became in vogue in the league with over 6,600 total yards and 41 total touchdowns.

As a coach, Mitchell has been all over the league including coaching with the team he played for (although they had moved on from St. Louis), coaching Shaun Alexander during his MVP season and joining Cleveland in 2019.

Mitchell was kept on by Kevin Stefanski when he took over as head coach and has been lauded for his work with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson.

NFL Films highlighted his career, both on the field and as a coach, which includes Bruce Arians calling him “The best running backs coach I’ve ever been around.”

The man behind the best RB duo in the league.



Stump Mitchell's magic is turning underdogs into household names. @Browns #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/fPxNECBxXC — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 7, 2022

Unsurprisingly that NFL Films does a great job of breaking down who Stump Mitchell is in less than seven minutes. We even got to see a little acting from it as “The Wizard” calls upon the magic of the running back to make plays.

As a coach, running through the list of backs that he has led to great seasons is all the resume Mitchell needs. His playing career and love for his players adds to his legacy, his legend.

What did you learn about the Browns running backs coach that you didn’t know?