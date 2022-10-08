If the Browns beat the Chargers...

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 at home. With both teams (and most of the AFC) sitting with 2-2 records, Week 5 could be a turning point for the Browns and Chargers.

Going into the game, despite injury issues with the visitors and the three-hour time difference with the game starting at 10 AM Los Angeles time, many are of the belief that the home team will lose the game. Our DraftKings partners have the Chargers as a two-point favorite despite going on the road.

With QB Justin Herbert, DE Khalil Mack, CB J.C. Jackson, S Derwin James and RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles has a lot of big names that can make big plays. Herbert has carried the offense this year and is the top-level QB trump card that tends to win big in the NFL...

... but what if the Browns win?

While injuries to Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater can be used to minimize a Cleveland victory, could beating a team like Los Angeles flush the negative thoughts of losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons?

If the Browns leave Week 5 at 3-2 they will stay at the top of the AFC North and, at worst, tied for the fourth-best record in the AFC. While a tough schedule will still lay ahead of them, Week 6 against the New England Patriots would give them a solid chance to move to 4-2.

While it may not be the way many expected, a 3-2 record is in line with the expectations set by most before the season started. A 4-2 mark after Week 6 would exceed the predictions of many prior to the season and meet the hopes of many of the optimists.

For many who love the team and cover the team in the media (or both), negativity can be the default. The Browns have given very few reasons for optimism since the return. Even this season, victories over the lowly Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are hard to be excited about and the two losses were reasons for a lot of negativity.

Beating a quality Chargers team would be different. No matter how it happens, a victory would be a victory against a good team with a great quarterback. It won’t erase the two losses but it will set up the team for more success this season.

Would a Week 5 win be enough for you to focus on the positives and stop negative energy from the Jets and Falcons loss?