Browns elevate two from practice squad; Update on Greedy Williams’ status for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns could be putting an extra emphasis on special teams going into Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. We shared earlier this week that the team may benefit from kicking off to the goalline and forcing a return but, Saturday, the Browns elevated two players who are mostly special teams players.

WR/KR Chester Rogers and LB Dakota Allen were brought up from the practice squad on Saturday. Elevations almost always mean those players will be active for gameday.

Rogers was active for Cleveland’s Week 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned two punts for 11 yards and played on nine special teams plays. For his career, Rogers has returned 92 punts and 19 kickoffs in six seasons.

Allen, the star of “Last Chance U”, has played in 32 games in his career, mostly with the Jacksonville Jaguars where a vast majority of his snaps have come on special teams.

CB Greedy Williams, who was designated for return from injured reserve this week, will not be activated for Sunday’s game. The Browns have three weeks to activate Williams to the 53-man roster or he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Given that he was able to practice some this week and that they designated him for return as soon as they were able, it is likely Williams returns next week.

