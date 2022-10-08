Chargers elevate kicker for Sunday that just joined team

Special teams might become a huge storyline for the Week 5 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns elevated WR/KR Chester Rogers and LB Dakota Allen for this weekend’s matchup to help with special teams. Rogers should be the team’s primary punt returner while Allen is helpful on coverage units.

We shared earlier this week how the Houston Texans found some hidden yardage by forcing the Chargers to return kickoffs. Los Angeles has another special teams issue as their starter, Dustin Hopkins, was listed as questionable going into the weekend.

Thursday, the Chargers added kicker Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad. Saturday, the team elevated him for Sunday’s game:

Transactions:

-- The #Chargers elevated K Taylor Bertolet and WR Michael Bandy from the practice squad.

Bertolet has not kicked in a regular season game in the NFL but played in some preseason games for the New York Jets. His last preseason action was in 2019 where he made just five of his eight field goal attempts.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet made just 66% of his field goals (37 of 56) and missed 10 extra points.

This year, Hopkins hits five of his 6 field goal attempts and all 11 extra point tries. In 11 games with Los Angeles last year, he was 18 of 20 on field goals and 20 of 32 on extra points.

With only a few days to prepare, the kicking unit with Bertolet will be interesting to watch for the Chargers on Sunday.