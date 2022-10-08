 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Denzel Ward, Drake London were both fined for facemask penalties

Seemingly automatic fine for face masking

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As it happens every Saturday afternoon, the NFL’s fine for the previous week has come out. After the Cleveland Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, DE Myles Garrett was fined for a hit on QB Mitchell Trubisky despite no flag being called on the play. In the same game, Steelers OL Chukwuma Okorafor jumped on the back of Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. while he lay, injured, on the field.

Two fines came out from last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams had a player fined for a facemask penalty: Cleveland’s CB Denzel Ward and Atlanta’s WR Drake London:

Neither facemask penalty seemed overly egregious by either player which makes the fines questionable. It will be interesting if either or both players will appeal the fine for a standard penalty.

The Browns face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 while the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Are you surprised these penalties led to fines?

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...