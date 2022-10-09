Chargers vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 5 today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 59 degrees (feels like 55 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 16 MPH winds from the Southwest.

59 degrees (feels like 55 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 16 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Chargers by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Chargers by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 47

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the YELLOW areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their color rush all-brown uniforms.

breaking out the color rush threads pic.twitter.com/HTARx0X5i7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 7, 2022

Here is the Week 5 poster for the Chargers vs. Browns game, with a fun take on the movie Anchorman. The subtle text in two spots also reads, “Go fuck yourself San Diego.”

Connections

DE Isaac Rochell played for the Chargers from 2017-20. He had 69 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and one interception in 51 games.

played for the Chargers from 2017-20. He had 69 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and one interception in 51 games. Browns senior executive advisor to the GM Jimmy Raye III worked for the Chargers from 1996-2012 in roles such as scout, director of college scouting, and director of player personnel.

worked for the Chargers from 1996-2012 in roles such as scout, director of college scouting, and director of player personnel. Chargers senior director of college scouting Kevin Kelly was an area scout for the Browns from 2001-08. He also served as defensive coordinator at Case Western Reserve in 1995 and linebackers coach at John Carroll in 1994.

was an area scout for the Browns from 2001-08. He also served as defensive coordinator at Case Western Reserve in 1995 and linebackers coach at John Carroll in 1994. Browns director of strength and conditioning Larry Jackson was a strength and conditioning assistant for the Chargers in 2017.

was a strength and conditioning assistant for the Chargers in 2017. Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer’s dad, Chuck, was the Chargers’ special teams coach from 1992-96.

dad, Chuck, was the Chargers’ special teams coach from 1992-96. Chargers area scouts Patrick Ryan (2012) and Donovan Beidelschies (2005-12) served stints with the Browns. Ryan, a Cleveland native, was a scouting assistant. Beidelschies served as a team operations coordinator, player personnel assistant, and scout in his seven-year stint.

History