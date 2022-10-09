Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/9/22)

- Browns rookie receiver David Bell growing through playing (Beacon Journal) - The biggest adjustment for a rookie receiver often has nothing to do with the receiver himself. Instead, as four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper points out, it has a lot to do with the players going against those young receivers.
- Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr., no longer hindered by ankle injury, focused on his future in Cleveland (cleveland.com) - Re-watch Nick Chubb’s 28-yard touchdown run from last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Just don’t watch Nick Chubb. Focus instead on Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Browns struggling to fix NFL’s worst fourth-quarter defense: ‘We’re pretty bad’ (ESPN) - Through the first three quarters of a game, the Cleveland Browns’ defense has been among the NFL’s best. But in the fourth quarter, Cleveland’s defense has been perhaps the very worst.
- Browns elevate LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to active roster (clevelandbrowns.com) - Dakota Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts, while Chester Rogers last played for the Browns in Week 3.
NFL:
- The Rams have a big problem: Not enough talent (The Ringer) - Following its Super Bowl win, Los Angeles lost a lot of good players. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.
- Why Lamar Jackson requires different preparation than most QBs (cincinnati.com) - Every offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff picks a day, sometimes two, where the entire day is devoted to film study and scheme discussion about the Baltimore Ravens. Why? Because of quarterback Lamar Jackson and the style of offense the Ravens run. He’s different than any other quarterback in the NFL and so it requires extra preparation.
- Roger Goodell: Change or two coming to concussion protocol (ESPN) - The NFL is prepared “to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London on Saturday as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injuries.
- Why the Rams’ offense is a major concern, plus Geno Smith shredding expectations and NFL quarter-mark awards (Yahoo Sports) - The Los Angeles Rams offense is a major concern right now. The Rams offense has gotten off to a terrible start this season. They’ve managed to score more than 20 points just once, a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and have been held to 10 or fewer points in two of the four games they’ve played so far.
Loading comments...