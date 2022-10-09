Sunday AM Report: Clowney ‘optimistic about playing today’

There are a few things that can now be counted on weekly during the NFL season. Saturdays will bring news of players being elevated from the practice squad, sometimes news of questionable players being ruled out and of the league handing down fines from the previous week. Sunday mornings, generally in the middle of the night, we get a few tweets from league insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport about injured players going into Sunday’s games.

Its almost as if players, agents and teams give permission to the two to release things starting in the middle of the night on the day of the games.

Today was like most Sundays with a slew of medical reports starting to be released around 3 AM. The most important one for the Cleveland Browns as they look to host the Los Angeles Chargers is the health of DE Jadeveon Clowney. According to Rapoport, the player is hopeful:

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is optimistic about playing today, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that Clowney is expected to play as well.

Clowney has been hesitant to play before getting back to close to 100% as his history has shown doing so can lead to worsening his injury or injuring another body part.

Having both Myles Garrett and Clowney back will be huge for Cleveland. Taven Bryan is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and will likely be a game-time decision along with Clowney.

How big of an impact does Clowney’s return make in your opinion?