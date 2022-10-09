Browns gameday radio affiliates across the state

If you’ve ever been caught in your car during Cleveland Browns season, you know how important it is to be able to quickly find them on the dial. This is especially true if you’re out of town and unfamiliar with the local radio stations.

In 2022, Browns games will be carried on radio stations throughout most of the great state of Ohio.

Cleveland fans can tune in to Jim Donovan and the rest of the crew for a gameday radio broadcast from dozens of locations. Many will also carry pregame shows as well. The broadcast originates from the Browns flagship station 850 ESPN Cleveland, and can be heard on the following networks listed below:

WKNR 850 AM Cleveland

WKRK-FM 92.3 FM Cleveland

WNCX 98.5 FM Cleveland

WAKR 1590 AM Akron

W228EL 93.5 FM Akron

WONE-FM 97.5 FM Akron

WHBC 1480 AM Canton

WHBC-FM 94.1 FM Canton

WKKI 94.3 FM Celina

WMJK 100.9 FM Sandusky/Clyde

WBNS 1460 AM Columbus

WBNS-FM 97.1 FM Columbus

WZLR 95.3 FM Dayton

W266BG 101.1 FM Dayton

WJER 1450 AM Dover

W265DL 100.9 FM Dover

WPSE 1450 AM Erie Pennsylvania

W296BW 107.1 FM Erie Pennsylvania

WFOB 1430 AM Fostoria

WKKY 104.7 FM Geneva

WQFX-FM 103.1 FM Jamestown New York

WWSR 93.1 FM Lima

WRGM 1440 AM Mansfield

WRGM 97.3 FM Mansfield

WJAW-FM 100.9 FM Marietta

WKST 1200 AM Youngstown

WBTC 1540 AM Uhrichsville

W270CI 101.9 FM Uhrichsville

WKKX 1600 AM Wheeling West Virginia

WQKT 104.5 FM Wooster