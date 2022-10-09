Browns gameday radio affiliates across the state

If you’ve ever been caught in your car during Cleveland Browns season, you know how important it is to be able to quickly find them on the dial. This is especially true if you’re out of town and unfamiliar with the local radio stations.
In 2022, Browns games will be carried on radio stations throughout most of the great state of Ohio.
Cleveland fans can tune in to Jim Donovan and the rest of the crew for a gameday radio broadcast from dozens of locations. Many will also carry pregame shows as well. The broadcast originates from the Browns flagship station 850 ESPN Cleveland, and can be heard on the following networks listed below:
WKNR 850 AM Cleveland
WKRK-FM 92.3 FM Cleveland
WNCX 98.5 FM Cleveland
WAKR 1590 AM Akron
W228EL 93.5 FM Akron
WONE-FM 97.5 FM Akron
WHBC 1480 AM Canton
WHBC-FM 94.1 FM Canton
WKKI 94.3 FM Celina
WMJK 100.9 FM Sandusky/Clyde
WBNS 1460 AM Columbus
WBNS-FM 97.1 FM Columbus
WZLR 95.3 FM Dayton
W266BG 101.1 FM Dayton
WJER 1450 AM Dover
W265DL 100.9 FM Dover
WPSE 1450 AM Erie Pennsylvania
W296BW 107.1 FM Erie Pennsylvania
WFOB 1430 AM Fostoria
WKKY 104.7 FM Geneva
WQFX-FM 103.1 FM Jamestown New York
WWSR 93.1 FM Lima
WRGM 1440 AM Mansfield
WRGM 97.3 FM Mansfield
WJAW-FM 100.9 FM Marietta
WKST 1200 AM Youngstown
WBTC 1540 AM Uhrichsville
W270CI 101.9 FM Uhrichsville
WKKX 1600 AM Wheeling West Virginia
WQKT 104.5 FM Wooster
