Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Chargers vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
