Browns, Chargers inactive lists: Clowney, Bryan active

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers face off in an important AFC matchup in Week 5. Injury concerns were some of the biggest storylines this week. Thankfully for the home team, their defensive line will be back at full strength as Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan will be active for today’s game.
For the visiting Chargers, Keenan Allen was already ruled out but their inactive list also includes their normal kicker.
The full lists:
Browns Inactives
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Michael Woods II
- RB Demetric Felton Jr.
- OT Joe Haeg
- OG Drew Forbes
- OT Chris Hubbard
- TE Miller Forristall
Chargers Inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- K Dustin Hopkins
- WR Keenan Allen
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DL Otito Ogbonnia
With just over an hour until kickoff, Cleveland being on the positive side of injuries is a huge positive for the underdog. Whether it matters or not will depend on the play on the field including the ability to stop QB Justin Herbert. For now, the team is as healthy has they have been in a few weeks.
