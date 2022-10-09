Browns, Chargers inactive lists: Clowney, Bryan active

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers face off in an important AFC matchup in Week 5. Injury concerns were some of the biggest storylines this week. Thankfully for the home team, their defensive line will be back at full strength as Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan will be active for today’s game.

For the visiting Chargers, Keenan Allen was already ruled out but their inactive list also includes their normal kicker.

The full lists:

Browns Inactives

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

OT Joe Haeg

OG Drew Forbes

OT Chris Hubbard

TE Miller Forristall

Chargers Inactives

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

TE Richard Rodgers

DL Otito Ogbonnia

With just over an hour until kickoff, Cleveland being on the positive side of injuries is a huge positive for the underdog. Whether it matters or not will depend on the play on the field including the ability to stop QB Justin Herbert. For now, the team is as healthy has they have been in a few weeks.