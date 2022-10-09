Denzel Ward out with a concussion, in protocols

As the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers finish off a high-scoring, back-and-forth game, CB Denzel Ward will not be back on the field. While neither defense has done much to stop the opposing team’s offense, Ward has been struggling to contain the Chargers big, tall receiver Mike Williams despite great coverage most of the time.

Ward went to the injury tent in the fourth quarter before being escorted to the team’s locker room.

With Greedy Williams not activated from injured reserve this week, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson have A.J. Green as the other cornerback.

Shortly after heading to the locker room, Ward was ruled out with a concussion:

Browns CB Denzel Ward OUT and in concussion protocol. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 9, 2022

The concern for the Browns is also after Week 5 with Ward in concussion protocol. Ward missed three games in 2018 with concussions including the last game of the year.

We will keep you up to date on Ward’s status throughout the week.