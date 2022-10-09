Browns open as 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots in Week 6

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots ahead of their Week 6 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 42.

The Browns (2-3) are coming off of a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping to below .500 on the season. Despite the returns of DE Myles Garrett and DE Jadeveon Clowney, the defense still seemed helpless in stopping QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ rushing attack of all things. Despite the onslaught, the Browns’ offense remained efficient, and a perplexing decision by Los Angeles late in the game allowed Cleveland to be in position to try a 54-yard game winning field goal. Unlike Week 1, K Cade York missed, and it was his second miss of the game.

The Patriots (2-3) are coming off of a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions, starting rookie fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe. Although it wasn’t surprising to see a Bill Belichick team have a game where they dismantle a team, this was a Lions team that had scored 35, 36, 24, and 45 points in their first four games (despite going 1-3 during that stretch). To see them get completely blanked was a bit of a surprise. Cleveland is presumably the favorite because of Zappe being under center, combined with the fact that it’s a home game for Cleveland. As the week progresses, though, it’s possible that we could see QB Mac Jones return from injury.

