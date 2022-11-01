BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns blow up offensively to surpass Bengals 32-13

churned

The Browns are floundering in this 2022 season. With a 2-5-0 record, the end game of making the playoffs seems to be further each game. Victories solve this.

The Bengals are a very good team and defending AFC North champs. The road through the division goes smack through Cincinnati. Could the Browns snatch a win over the Bengals on Halloween night?

So far, Cleveland has lost to some sketchy clubs and barely lost to the good teams. Against Cincy, the Browns went wild on offense and churned out 450 total yards in the 32-13 victory.

So who played well for the Browns? Who didn’t?

BROWNIES

DE Myles Garrett - On his first sack in the opening quarter, he beat LT Jonah Williams badly on the third-and-10 now a punt. Earlier in the first quarter, his batted ball was tipped for an interception by A.J. Green. Garrett almost had another sack on the Sione Takitaki forced fumble. Had a batted pass on a key down with three seconds to go in the third quarter. Shared another sack with Taven Bryan late in the game. That sack was actually a screen play that Bryan and Garrett simply ran full speed into QB Joe Burrow who had no chance. Missed two more opportunities for sacks.

Coverage Teams - Every time the Bengals went back to receive a punt or a kickoff the Browns teams guys were like ants on a piece of fallen fried chicken at a picnic. Jordan Kunaszyk, Charley Hughlett, Martin Emerson, , John Johnson, Dakota Allen, D’Ernest Johnson, David Bell, and Tony Fields just ate up returners.

Backup offensive linemen - Ethan Pocic has started every game this year but was the backup initially. Hjalte Frodholdt was inserted at the right guard spot for this second consecutive game. OG Michael Dunn played an extra blocker on short yardage. OG Drew Forbes was lined up at fullback on the two-point conversion and got in a good blow. When RT Jack Conklin went out with less than a minute to play in the first half, James Hudson jumped up and filled his space. All held their own.

NFL’s best hurdlers - Take a bow Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nick Chubb. You each made Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton tackle air. Chubb was a track star in high school but oddly enough the hurdles were not one of his events. If you noticed, both athletes tucked their back legs underneath.

QB Jacoby Brissett - More than a game manager, Brissett was accurate when he needed to be and saw his progressions well. On his touchdown scamper, he was immediately rushed by DE Trey Hendrickson and then darted out. He then outsprinted LB Logan Wilson to the pilon for the score. Went 17-22 for 278 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Had the fumble in the first half, but did not throw any interceptions this game. Also had six scrambles for 12 yards. Nice touch on the ball tonight and made great decisions with patience.

LB Sione Takitaki - Was inserted to play more snaps since JOK was not able to compete. Had the strip fumble on Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the second quarter which Cleveland recovered. Had a terrific tackle with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter which stopped short the third-and-one. Led all Browns defenders with 13 total tackles with a sack, one tackle for loss plus two pressures. He had that silly unnecessary roughness call in the third quarter, but in all fairness, he engaged the receiver in bounds and simply released him.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - While Amari Cooper had the bigger gains, it was DPJ who moved the sticks in key third-down situations. Had four catches for 81 yards including a 37-yard reception early in the third stanza. Several plays later the Browns scored again to take an 18-0 lead.

Third down conversions - The offense went 6 for 10 on turning third downs into another set of downs. Nice work.

RB Nick Chubb - As the game progresses, Chubb only gets stronger. Was an absolute beast tonight. With the game’s first touchdown, Chubb ran right as the play was planned to run, then slashed back into the center as the pursuit overran the play for an easy three-yard score. Converted a key third-and-six midway through the third quarter over left tackle for 21 yards. HIs 11-yard score to make it 32-6 was a matter of following his blockers. 23 carries for 101 yards.

Run defense - Whatever adjustments were made since all those other teams ran all over this unit, it worked. The Bengals could not get any type of ground game going and ended up with just 36 rushing yards. Of course, most of the second half they went to an air assault since the Browns had built such a big lead.

K Cade York - What a blessing for a coach to take a chance on a long field goal nowadays. Refreshing. His 53-yard attempt was blocked, but he made good on field goals of 55 right before the half and converted on all three extra points. Only one kickoff was run back.

FROWNIES

Bungle possession after turnover - In the first quarter, the tip drill found CB A.J. Green’s hands for a pick. Four plays later, Donovan Peoples-Jones was wide open then eluded Bengals safety Jessie Bates before he hurdled Jalen Davis. Cleveland was set up on the 35. The drive stalled and then Cade York’s 53-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Two great individual efforts for zero points.

P Corey Bojoquez - Boomed a 57-yarder then followed that with a 10-yard shank that set Cincinnati up in great field position with 5:43 left in the game when field position was vital. When he hit it you could tell he smashed the side of the ball and off it went sideways. A 33.5 average is nothing to call his mom about.

Milk Bones – When you talk to yourself because there are times you need expert advice

CB Martin Emerson - With Denzel Ward still out, it was up to Emerson to fill the void. Had two very good batted passes in the first half, and then held WR Tee Higgins who had made a move on Emerson and would have been wide open. Was able to knock down the fourth-and-four pass to Tyler Boyd with just over four minutes to play. Was second in tackles with nine.

LT Jedrick Wills - The block of the game happened on the play of the game. With Cleveland ahead 25-6 with over eight minutes left in the contest. Froholdt pulled from his right guard spot and enter the hole that Pocic and LG Joel Bitonio opened which Chubb followed. As soon as the ball was snapped, however, Wills immediately took on the middle linebacker Wilson and bull-rushed him for six yards. Finally, Wilson gave up by kneeling to which Wills then pushed Wilson into the safety Bates who had a bead on Chubb before he crossed the goal line. As Chubb celebrated in the end zone, a tangled mash of Wills, Wilson and Bates lay at the three-yard line.

WR Amari Cooper - Not a good game at all for the talented Pro Bowler. The end around in the first quarter found David Bell wide open downfield. However, the play blew up in the backfield when LB Logan Wilson read it and blitzed. He was in Cooper’s face when the ball was short-armed for the pick. QB Jacoby Brissett was open just five yards in front of Cooper. Several minutes later with the Browns facing a third-and-seven, Brissett avoided a rush and hit Cooper for a huge gain. Except Coop did not cradle the ball but instead it slipped out for an incompletion and yet another punt. He settled down nicely and had several key receptions as he led all receivers with 131 yards plus a touchdown.

RB Kareem Hunt - Had an okay night with just 11 carries for 42 yards, two of which were for first downs. Also grabbed all four of his targets for 30 yards. Will be interesting to see if the front office decides to keep this lightning in a bottle, or see him in a blue uniform next Sunday.

DT Tommy Togiai - Had a batted pass late in the third quarter and fought for the fumble recovery with just over three minutes left in the half.

DE Isaiah Thomas - Had good run defense. His sack with 53 ticks left in the first half he appeared to have been shot out of a cannon as he blasted by LT Williams. Finished with three tackles, one tackle for loss, three pressures plus the sack.