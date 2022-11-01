Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/1/22)

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- Cleveland Browns dominate Battle of Ohio on Halloween, beat Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns will head to the bye week with a 3-5 record.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns blow up offensively to surpass Bengals 32-13 (Barry Shuck) Browns have their backs against the wall
- Amazing Joe Burrow vs Browns fact (Jared Mueller) Joe Burrow has still never beaten the Browns.
- Watch Cooper make a shoestring grab on a deep ball from Brissett (Jared Mueller) The Cleveland Browns keep pouring it on with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
- Watch James Hudson in motion blow up Bengals defender on 2PT conversion (Jared Mueller) After a Bengals penalty, the Browns went for two and James Hudson went in motion and leveled a defender.
Cleveland Browns:
- Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13 (AP via Yahoo) “Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4) to 229 total yards - 100 in the first half.”
- Nick Chubb mashes the accelerator on 21-yard run to put Browns in red zone (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb mashes the accelerator on a 21-yard run to put the Browns inside the red zone.”
- Browns’ Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of ‘Stranger Things’ before ‘MNF’ vs. Bengals (Akron Beacon Journal) “The front yard of Garrett’s house in Medina County is decorated as an elaborate “Stranger Things” scene, complete with Vecna threatening to destroy Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow – or at least a dummy wearing a Burrow jersey. Other NFL quarterbacks who were victimized by Vecna also appear in the display.”
- Myles Garrett’s stern message after Browns win will scare Joe Burrow, Bengals (Clutch Points) “Cleveland destroyed the Bengals in their Monday Night Football showdown, 32-13, behind a strong defensive effort. However, Garrett pointed out that they could have done better, especially since it’s not a shutout.”
- By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves into tie for 2nd in team history with another 100-yard game (clevelandbrowns.com) “841 — Chubb leads the NFL with 841 rushing yards through the first eight weeks of the season. He’s well on track to beat his previous career-high (1,494).”
