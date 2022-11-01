Browns next opponent trades for big time pass rusher

Less than 24 hours after the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals kicked off on Monday Night Football, the NFL’s trade deadline comes. The Browns, basking in the glory of their victory, are hoping that they have turned an important corner in their season.

As we discussed earlier today, the next three games are vital in deciding whether the team is competing for a playoff spot when Deshaun Watson returns.

The first game on that schedule, after Cleveland’s bye week, is against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have been up and down this season, mostly depending on their health at the quarterback position, but just made a big trade to add a pass rusher in Bradley Chubb:

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

When the Browns and Dolphins matchup in two weeks, it will be Chubb vs Chubb as the newest pass rusher in Miami takes on Cleveland’s stud running back Nick Chubb.

The Dolphins paid a high price to acquire their newest defensive end, starting with a first-round pick next year. After trading for WR Tyreek Hill, Miami is doubling down on big acquisitions through the trade market.

Currently, Jaelan Phillips leads the Dolphins in sacks with three with veteran Melvin Ingram starting opposite of him. Chubb should slide into Ingram’s spot. Former Cleveland draft pick Emmanuel Ogbah, now playing defensive end in a 3-4 system, has just one sack after back-to-back nine-sack seasons in Florida.

We will keep you up to date on anything trade deadline that impacts the Browns including if a Kareem Hunt deal gets made.