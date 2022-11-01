AFC North Roundup: Steelers buy & sell, Ravens reload and Bengals lose starter

The Cleveland Browns stood pat at the NFL trade deadline. Their biggest move, outside of getting guys healthy, was the acquisition of LB Deion Jones a few weeks ago. GM Andrew Berry is always active with his roster so expect some movement the rest of the season but no big reinforcements are on the way.

RB Kareem Hunt stays with a chance to help the team compete in the AFC North. The normally tough division has started out slower than expected this season with only the Baltimore Ravens sporting a winning record.

With the NFL trade deadline in the review mirror, here is a quick roundup of what the other teams in the division did over the last couple of days, not just in trades:

Ravens Reload

Not only did Baltimore trade for LB Roquan Smith, at a high price now and maybe later, but they are also getting reinforcements with a couple of players getting healthy:

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced at his media availability Monday that both outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo would be activated this week.

Steelers Buy and Sell

In an interesting set of moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away a talent, young player and later acquired an older, pricier player. First, they traded away WR Chase Claypool in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Then they acquired veteran CB William Jackson III who had requested a trade recently.

Claypool is still on his rookie contract while Jackson is owed over $10 million next season.

Bengals lose starter

Like the Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t make a move at the trade deadline but had a major loss. CB Chidobe Awuzie suffered an ACL tear in Cincinnati’s demoralizing defeat in Cleveland last night.

Which move (or move that wasn’t made like Hunt) is likely to have the biggest impact on the 2022 season in the AFC North?